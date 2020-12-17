Harrison County Health Department rescinds mask order

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Harrison County Health Officer Courtney Cross confirms that the health department board of trustees on December 16th rescinded the public health order requiring the wearing of face coverings or masks when around non-household members.

The board voted three to two to rescind the order, which was to go into effect on December 17thto help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Cross says the board listened to public comments for two hours at the meeting before voting.

The Harrison County Health Department will continue with a public health advisory. Cross notes the health department will also continue with education and to encourage residents to use mitigation strategies.



