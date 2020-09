The Highway Patrol reports an Independence man sustained moderate injuries when the utility terrain vehicle he drove had a mechanical failure and he was ejected from the vehicle six miles northwest of Callao the afternoon of Friday, September 4th.

A private vehicle transported 44-year-old Edgar Madrazo to the Samaritan Hospital of Macon.

The UTV traveled south on private property before the incident. The vehicle received minor damage.

The Patrol notes Madrazo did not wear a safety device.

