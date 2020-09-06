Gallatin R-5 Superintendent reports no one exposed to teacher who tested positive for COVID-19

Gallatin R-5 Superintendent Doctor Bryan Copple reports no one in the district was exposed to an elementary school teacher who tested positive for COVID-19.

Copple said the teacher recently told an administrator a family member had possibly contracted the virus, and the administrator told her to quarantine for the rest of the week. The teacher started experiencing symptoms about four days later and informed school administration before being tested.

Copple says the teacher has not been symptomatic for several days and will remain on quarantine until the health department deems it safe for her to return to Gallatin R-5.

