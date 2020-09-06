Two Chillicothe teens injured in rollover crash near Laclede

Two Chillicothe teens sustained injuries when a car overturned half of a mile east of Laclede the night of Friday, September 4th.

The driver, a 16-year-old girl, and the passenger, a 16-year-old boy, were transported by ambulance to the Pershing Memorial Hospital of Brookfield with what the Highway Patrol called minor injuries. The names were not released.

The car traveled west on U. S. Highway 36 before running off the right side of the road and overturning. The vehicle received extensive damage.

The Patrol notes the driver and passenger wore safety devices.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Brookfield Police Department assisted.

