Illinois woman indicted for stealing $439,000 from Missouri bank

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A former bank employee from Morrisonville, Illinois was arrested by the FBI Thursday after an indictment accused her of embezzling about $439,000.

Samantha J. Cherry, 35, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on October 26, 2022, on one felony count of theft or embezzlement by a bank officer. The indictment says she took the money from a UMB Bank branch in St. Louis between Jan. 1, 2021, and March 18, 2022.

If convicted, the charge carries a potential penalty of up to 30 years in prison, a $1 million fine, or both.

The FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Roy is prosecuting the case.