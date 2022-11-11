Illinois woman indicted for stealing $439,000 from Missouri bank

State News November 11, 2022 KTTN News
Embezzlement
 A former bank employee from Morrisonville, Illinois was arrested by the FBI Thursday after an indictment accused her of embezzling about $439,000.

Samantha J. Cherry, 35, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on October 26, 2022, on one felony count of theft or embezzlement by a bank officer. The indictment says she took the money from a UMB Bank branch in St. Louis between Jan. 1, 2021, and March 18, 2022.

If convicted, the charge carries a potential penalty of up to 30 years in prison, a $1 million fine, or both. 

The FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Roy is prosecuting the case.

