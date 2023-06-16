Illinois man sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug distribution

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Todd C. Smith, Assistant Special Agent in Charge at U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration-Chicago, and U.S. Attorney Gregory K. Harris for the Central District of Illinois announced that Vonta Commer, 37, of Springfield, was sentenced on June 13, 2023, to 180 months (15 years) imprisonment, to be followed by five years of supervised release.

At the sentencing hearing in front of U.S. District Judge Colleen Lawless, the government presented evidence that Commer, a street gang member, possessed over five pounds of methamphetamine on March 1, 2022, and had been selling similar quantities for several months. Commer has an extensive criminal history, including armed robbery, battery, and drug distribution convictions. The government’s evidence also established that Commer resumed drug dealing while on mandatory supervised release following a 2013 state conviction for drug distribution for which he had received a ten-year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Commer pleaded guilty on Jan. 6, 2023, to one count of possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it. He has been detained by the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest in March 2022.

The statutory penalties for possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute are at least 10 years and up to life imprisonment, a minimum five-year term of supervised release, and a fine of up to $10 million.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office remains dedicated to keeping the community safe – which includes stemming the tide of drugs distributed on our streets by individuals such as Mr. Commer,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Seberger. “We thank our local and federal law enforcement partners for their work on this case.”

The DEA, Illinois State Police Central Illinois Enforcement Group, and the Springfield Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Seberger represented the government in the prosecution.

