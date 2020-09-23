Hunter education class to be held in Chillicothe

The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a hunter education skills class in two sessions at the Litton Agri-Science Learning Center of Chillicothe.

Participants will be able to complete requirements for their hunter education certificate during the sessions the afternoon and evening of October 13th from 4 to 8 o’clock and 5:30 to 9:30.

The course will teach hunter safety skills as well as cover basic information about firearms and techniques for hunting.

Participants must first complete the hunter education knowledge session on their own. That can be done on the MDC website with a $20 charge or by completing the chapter review questions of the student manual. The manual can be found on the MDC website and be sent to participants by mail. The manual is also available at the MDC Chillicothe Office.

Missouri law says all hunters who were born on or after January 1st, 1967, are at least 16 years old or use a firearm to hunt alone must complete hunter education certification in order to hunt in the state. MDC’s hunter education classes help new hunters meet the requirement.

Register for the skills sessions at the Litton Agri-Science Learning Center on October 13th at this link. Contact MDC Conservation Educator Adam Brandsgaard for more information by calling 660-646-6122.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares