Drive-thru flu shot clinic scheduled in Unionville

A drive through influenza vaccine clinic will be offered for Putnam County residents. Administration of vaccines will be held at the Putnam County Fairgrounds in Unionville on October 14th from 4 to 6 o’clock or as long as supplies last.

Participants are asked to enter on the south side of the fairgrounds by the campgrounds. There are to be signs and Putnam County Health Department staff to direct traffic.

The vaccine available will be quadrivalent. A high dose vaccine will also be available for residents at least 65 years old. Participants are required to wear short sleeves and wear a mask. They should also bring Medicare or Medicaid cards.

The vaccines will be provided for free at the Putnam County Fairgrounds on October 14th, but donations will be accepted.

