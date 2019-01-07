Higginsville man arrested in Caldwell County

Multiple charges are pending for a Higginsville resident after he was arrested Sunday afternoon in Caldwell County.

Twenty-seven-year-old Richardo Fernandez was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

Fernandez was accused of possession of controlled substances: amphetamine and heroine; unlawful use of a weapon; as well as unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Fernandez also is accused of exceeding the posted speed limit, failure to drive within the right lane of the highway and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.