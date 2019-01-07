Crash in Platte County kills one, injures another

A two-vehicle crash early this morning in Platte County has claimed the life of one person and injured another.

The highway patrol reports 31-year-old Aaron Lancaster was fatally injured and 19-year-old Matthew Tate of Fort Leavenworth, Kansas received moderate injuries and transported by EMS to North Kansas City Hospital.

Tate was westbound on a lettered route, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line of the road where the collision occurred with the oncoming car driven by Lancaster. Lancaster was not using a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the North Kansas City Hospital.

Both cars were demolished.