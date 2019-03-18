Head-on crash in Harrison County injures two

The highway patrol reports one vehicle crossed the center line leading to a head-on collision with a second vehicle Monday morning in southeast Harrison County.

The two drivers were injured and taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. Injuries were reported as moderate for 32-year-old Rachel Flowers of Gilman City and minor for 82-year-old Ralph Meservey of Chula.

The wreck Monday morning occurred on Route H, one mile west of Gilman City when the car driven by Meservey was westbound, and a car operated by Ms. Flowers was eastbound. The Flowers auto crossed the center line and collided with the oncoming Meservey car head-on. After impact, Meservey’s car went off the north side of the road, overturned, then went back across the road where it came to rest on its passenger side off the south side of the roadway The Flowers car traveled off the north side coming to a stop upright.

The Meservey car was demolished and the Flowers vehicle received extensive damage. Both drivers were using seat belts with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department assisting the state patrol at the scene.