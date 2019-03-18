Four from Grundy County declare as write-in candidates for April election

Four individuals from Grundy County have declared their candidacy for open positions on the April 2nd election ballot.

Their names are not printed on the ballots, however, each has signed a form with the election authority to declare they will serve in the office if elected.

Cynthia Sawyer of rural Laredo filed as a write-in candidate for the Wilson Township Clerk.

Filing for Harrison Township offices includes Ethan Griffin of rural Trenton who has filed for Trustee, Jarin Simpson and Travis Tatum, also from rural Trenton, filed for the two board member positions in Harrison Township. Each is unopposed for one of the seats. Voters in Harrison Township also will be electing a Clerk with no declared candidate yet.

Friday, March 22nd is the deadline, established in state law, for residents to declare themselves as a write-in candidate for offices appearing on the April 2nd ballot that have no names listed. The declared write-in forms are available at local county clerks’ offices.