Man wanted in southwest Missouri arrested by Trenton Police Department

A man wanted in southwest Missouri’s Jasper County has been arrested in Trenton.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports 36-year-old Jason Edward Brodie was arrested Sunday by Trenton Police officers. Brodie is wanted on two counts of child molestation in the first degree stemming from alleged incidents there in 2014 and 2015. The charges were filed in January and records indicate bond was set at $75,000.

According to the sheriff’s department, Jasper County law officers are to come to Trenton Thursday to return Brodie to face charges in the Jasper County Circuit Court. Ten days ago, the Livingston County Sheriff had alerted law enforcement agencies and the public that Jason Brodie was reported to be in north-central Missouri.