Gladstone man facing charges in Grundy County

A resident of Gladstone, 30-year-old Jason Edward Clay, has been arrested and faces two misdemeanor counts from an incident late last year in Grundy County. He was arrested Friday in Sullivan County.

Clay is accused of resisting arrest and second-degree property damage with bond set at $3,500. Clay is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court March 26th.

Court documents accuse Jason Clay on November 27th of pulling away and resisting commands of Police officer Michael Wilson. During the incident, documents indicate a handheld radio belonging to the Trenton Police Department was damaged when Officer Wilson fell to the ground on his left side.