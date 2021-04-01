Hawley calls for Biden to extend freeze on foreign worker visas

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to extend President Donald Trump’s executive order freezing visas for certain temporary foreign workers, which will expire today, March 31, 2021, unless President Biden acts.

Senator Hawley writes that the temporary freeze, issued to protect American workers during the pandemic, should be extended until the unemployment rate has meaningfully declined and the Biden administration has ensured that American workers are fully protected.

“In periods of high unemployment, it makes no sense to allow a struggling labor market to be flooded with a wave of foreign competition. What makes even less sense is to willingly introduce further competition for U.S. workers at the same time that a disastrous illegal immigration crisis grows on our southern border. As at the border, failure to take meaningful action is, in itself, a policy decision with detrimental impacts for American workers.” Senator Josh Hawley

Read the full letter here or below.

Related