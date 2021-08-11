Harrison County reports 8 new cases of COVID-19; 17 total breakthrough cases reported

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Eight COVID-19 cases have been added in Harrison County since August 9, 2021. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the total, as of the night of August 10th, was 1,123, and 27 cases were active. Thirty-eight cases have been added in the last 14 days. There are 927 confirmed cases and 18 COVID-19-related deaths.

The Harrison County Health Department notes there have been 17 breakthrough cases reported to the health department. That includes eight residents who received Johnson and Johnson vaccine, six who received Moderna, and three who had Pfizer.

The percentage of completely vaccinated residents is 22.4%, and 25.6% have initiated vaccination. The health department reports vaccination interest has increased, and 59 doses of vaccine have been administered in the last seven days in Harrison County.

No variants have been confirmed in the county; as the health department explains, no variant testing is being done in Harrison County. A patient must meet certain criteria to be tested for a variant, and a physician has to order the test.

