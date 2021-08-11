Audio: Bright Futures Trenton to hold “Back to School” event on Thursday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

With the cooperation of several organizations, businesses, and individuals, back-to-school activities are scheduled for Thursday, August 12, 2021, at locations in Trenton plus the Laredo, Spickard, and Grundy R-5 at Humphreys Schools.

Bright Futures Trenton hosts activities that include distributions of school supplies, backpacks, mascot gear, haircuts, hygiene items, clothing, and new shoes in a needs-based approach for students. Other activities include a free movie, cookout, and a swim party.

A new participating partner in the back-to-school event provided socks and shoes. The Co-coordinator of Bright Futures Trenton is Terri Critten, who said that organizers would continue to promote COVID-19 safety measures.

Critten spoke about grants that Bright Futures Trenton received and what benefits to the Bright Futures organization the grants provide.

School supplies, backpacks, and “Pass the Bulldog Pride” items will be distributed at the First Christian Church from 12 to 6 o’clock. Similar items will be offered to students at the Laredo school from 12 to 4, at Grundy R-5 Elementary School from 12 to 3, and at the school in Spickard from 4:30 to 5:30, all on Thursday.

Additional activities from 4 to 7 o’clock include haircuts by eight to ten hairstylists in the fellowship hall and Sunday School room of First Christian Church, hygiene items and gym shoes at First Assembly of God, new shoes at the Rissler Elementary School gym, and clothing at First Baptist Church activities building.

Bright Futures Advisory Board member Chris Small said the movie Space Jam would be shown at different starting times in the three-screen Trenton Cinema.

HyVee and Trenton Kiwanis provide a cookout from 6 to 7 in Moberly Park. In addition, bright Futures Trenton hosts a swim party for participants from 6:30 to 8:30 at the Trenton Aquatic Center.

