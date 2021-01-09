Harrison County Health Department announces online COVID-19 dashboard

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Harrison County Health Department reports it has worked with the University of Missouri to create an online COVID-19 dashboard. It is part of a pilot program and is to be updated once a day.

The dashboard can be accessed via a link on the health department’s Facebook page or the department’s website.

Fifteen more COVID-19 cases were added in Harrison County since January 8th for a total of 832. The Harrison County COVID-19 Dashboard shows 704 cases have been confirmed. Active cases increased by seven to 75. Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Harrison County.

