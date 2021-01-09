Festival of Lights display at Simpson Park in Chillicothe to end on January 15th

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Festival of Lights at Simpson Park in Chillicothe will continue for another week. The display will be turned on each evening from 4:30 to midnight through January 15th.

Event Coordinator Barb Burton says conditions look to be more favorable for the display’s takedown on January 16th. Anyone wanting to help is asked to meet and receive instructions that morning at 11 o’clock in the gray building in the center of Simpson Park, south of the tennis court. The takedown process is expected to take a few days.

