Grundy County United Way to begin residential canvassing on October 1

The Grundy County United Way will begin residential canvassing on October 1, 2021.

The organizations are the North 65 Center, RSVP, the Grundy County Girl Scouts, Parents as Teachers, the Third Circuit Juvenile Office, the Community Food Pantry of Grundy County, the Juvenile Court Diversion Program, University of Missouri Extension, Grundy County 4-H, and the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri.

United Way organizations will leave door hangers with donation envelopes. The envelopes can be mailed to Post Office Box 146 in Trenton. the residential canvassing goal is $3,500.

Hy-Vee sponsors coupon cards that will be sold at the Trenton Hy-Vee in October. The cards cost $10, and someone can get the $10 back. When someone makes a $50 purchase, Hy-Vee will take off $5, and the card is good for two $50 purchases.

United Way meets at the North 65 Center in Trenton on the third Wednesday of the month. Someone can attend a meeting to learn more about the United Way organizations.

