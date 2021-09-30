Trial for man who shot Trenton police officer postponed again

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A trial setting has been postponed for a Trenton man accused of wounding a Trenton Police officer in Winston during transport in June 2019.

Forty-one-year-old Jamey Aaron Griffin was scheduled for a trial setting in Livingston County on October 7, but it is now set for November 9, 2021. A motion filed by Griffin’s attorney, Kyle Fisher, was granted to cancel and reschedule the court date. The motion indicated the parties in the case are waiting for the Department of Mental Health to submit a report regarding an evaluation of Griffin. The department was granted an extension of time, and the new due date for the report is November 6th. Griffin’s counsel requested the court date be rescheduled to the court’s November law day.

A trial was previously scheduled to begin in August, but that was canceled in July, and motions were sustained for continuance and a mental examination.

Griffin has been charged with the felonies of first-degree assault or attempt involving serious physical injury or a special victim, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action.

A probable cause statement said Griffin was able to gain control of a police officer’s firearm during transport, and the weapon discharged, striking the officer. Officer Jasmine Diab was hospitalized for life-threatening injuries before being released.

