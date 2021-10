Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Commission will hold a salary commission meeting next week as well as discuss a disaster declaration and planning and zoning.

The salary commission meeting will be at the courthouse in Chillicothe on October 5th at 10:30 in the morning.

A conference call with the Federal Emergency Management Agency is on the agenda for October 7th at 9:30 in the morning about a disaster declaration. The commission will also meet with Rich Thieme at 10:30 regarding planning and zoning.

