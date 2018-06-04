Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of two

A Trenton man, 37-year-old Joshua Dee Phillips, has been arrested followed an alleged incident which, authorities said, he reportedly threatened to pour gas throughout a house and set it on fire.

Phillips faces a misdemeanor charge of stalking in the second degree with bond set at $2,500 cash. He’s to appear June 12th in Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court. Information submitted to the court says Phillips, on March 30th, is accused of threatening to set a fire causing two other individuals to be frightened or intimidated. The warrant was issued April 9th at which time an address of Excelsior Springs was listed in court records for Phillips.

Phillips has also has been arrested on a capias warrant for an alleged probation violation on an original charge of criminal non-support for three minor children. Bond was set at $25,000 cash with Philips to appear June 14th in Division One of the circuit court. Court information on file from 2017 indicates Phillips was in arrears on child support payments by more than $91,000. Probation has been suspended.

Listing an address in St. Joseph, 34-year-old Dusty Lee Updegraff was arrested Friday by St. Joseph Police for an alleged violation of probation in a Grundy County case. Updegraff’s original case was a misdemeanor of non-support. He was returned to Grundy County on Saturday and is to appear June 12th in Associate Division of the circuit court. Online information shows he failed to attend a hearing in court at Trenton April 10th.

Like this: Like Loading...