Grundy County Commission will meet Tuesday, June 5 with two individuals regarding business and economic development.

At 11:30, in the commission meeting room of the Grundy County Courthouse, a meeting will be held with Stephanie Williams of the North Central Missouri Business Facilitation which operates in six area counties including Grundy.

The meeting will be attended by Micah Landes of the North Central Missouri Development Alliance headquartered in Trenton.

