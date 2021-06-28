Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of five over the weekend

Several arrests are among reports released on Monday at the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.

Trenton Police arrested 40-year-old Tesse Janella Carman of Chillicothe following a Friday investigation. She is charged with two counts regarding alleged possession of controlled substances. One count is for methamphetamine. The other alleges possession of substances listed as clonazepam, alprazolam, and diazepam. Carman also is charged with misdemeanors of possessing less than ten grams of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia described as rolling papers; plus driving while revoked or suspended. The warrant notes a previous conviction of driving while revoked occurred in October 2018 in Randolph county. Bond is $10,000 cash pending an appearance July 13th in the associate division of the Grundy county circuit court.

Trenton resident Zachary Powers is scheduled to be in court July 13 in response to two felony counts of third-degree assault on two persons Saturday. Police made the arrest of the 21-year-old Powers after learning two victims received physical injuries when each was struck in the left eye causing alleged redness, bruising, and swelling. Bond is $5,000 cash for Powers.

Sixty-one-year-old Janice Wynne of Trenton is charged with delivering to another person, a controlled substance, identified in the warrant as suboxone. The incident is alleged to have occurred on August 19 of last year. Bond is $10,000 with a July 13 court date.

Rural Trenton resident, Earl Dean Ireland, has been arrested on a felony charge for alleged possession of a controlled substance – listed as methamphetamine. He’s also accused of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia described in the warrant as a clear plastic tube. Bond for the 32-year-old Ireland is $5,000 following his arrest Sunday. The associate circuit court appearance is July 13.

Trenton resident, 32-year-old Jayna Templeton, was arrested Saturday by the Herculaneum, Missouri Police Department on a Grundy County warrant alleging from May 14, the counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, listed as a glass smoking pipe with meth residue; failure to register a motor vehicle; and operating a vehicle owned by another while knowing there was no insurance. Bond is $5,000 with Templeton to also appear July 13 in Grundy County Associate Circuit Court.