Grundy County Sheriff reports arrest of 6 on various charges

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of six area residents on various charges.

Fifty-three-year-old Michelle Sue Curtis of Trenton was arrested in Warren County, Iowa Monday on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, two counts of a probation violation on an original felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, and failure to appear on an original misdemeanor charge of failure to signal/gave improper signal when stopping or turning left or right.

Her bonds total $31,200 cash only and she is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court April 12th for probation violation and the Associate Division Tuesday for the other charges. Court documents accuse Curtis of possessing marijuana, a smoking pipe, and methamphetamine.

Forty-one-year-old Patrick Richard Oyler of Wheeling was arrested in Jackson County Sunday on a probation violation on an original felony charge of non-support with total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under an order of support.

His bond is $2,500 cash only, his probation was suspended, and he is also scheduled to appear in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court April 12th.

Twenty-seven-year-old Daniel Earl Windsor, Junior of Milan was arrested Friday on a felony charge of first-degree child molestation. His bond is $50,000 cash only.

Twenty-one year old Erin Nicole Gathercole of Trenton was arrested Saturday on a felony charge first-degree burglary. Her bond is $25,000 cash only.

Court documents accuse Gathercole of unlawfully entering an inhabitable structure at 409 West 11th Street for the purpose of committing assault therein while David Gathercole—a person who was not a participant in the crime—was present.

Twenty-six-year-old Jonathon Bradley Woods of Trenton was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, amphetamine or methamphetamine, as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting lawful detention, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His bonds total $20,000 cash only.

Court documents accuse Woods of resisting arrest by fleeing in a Chevy Blazer, operating a motor vehicle on West 10th Street when he did not have a valid operator’s license, and possessing methamphetamine, marijuana, a grinder, and multiple smoking pipes.

Twenty-year-old Hayden Robert McGill of Trenton was arrested Friday on two counts of misdemeanor second-degree property damage as well as misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond is $2,500 cash only.

Court documents accuse McGill of damaging a cell phone and a kerosine lamp owned by Tara Fulk as well as possessing a glass tube, which was drug paraphernalia.

Windsor, Gathercole, Woods, and McGill are scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court Tuesday, March 27.

