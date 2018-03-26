Grundy County Commission seeking bids on a multitude of items

The Grundy County Commission is seeking bids for gasoline and diesel fuel, metal or polyethylene pipes, and concrete.

Bids for fuel should be expressed as the amount of discount from self-service pump price or on volume purchasing, and they should include the current pump prices with taxes deducted.

The fuel will be used by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Ambulances, and Road and Bridge trucks and equipment and is to be supplied through April 2019.

The successful bidder will provide separate billing for each department and daily documentation of purchases, including the number of gallons purchased and the price per gallon. A contract will be awarded to one supplier for both gasoline and diesel.

Bids for the metal or polyethylene pipes for 2018 should be for two and two-thirds-inch by half-inch and three-inch by one-inch standard round corrugated, riveted metal pipes and standard road corrugated, riveted polymer coated pipes and/or polyethylene pipes per foot.

Fittings and accessories should be approved by the Missouri Department of Transportation. Bids for concrete should be for the eight bag and five bag mix. About 100 cubic yards of concrete will be delivered to various bridge construction sites in Grundy County in 2018. Materials will be supplied through April 1st, 2019.

All bids will be accepted until the morning of April 10 with bids for fuel accepted until 9 o’clock, pipes until 9:30, and concrete until 10 o’clock.

Questions should be directed to the Grundy County Clerk at the courthouse or by calling (660) 359-4040.

