Kiwanis Club hosts Chillicothe FFA members

Earlier this month, the Chillicothe Kiwanis Club hosted members of the Chillicothe FFA at the Senior Center for their monthly meeting.

Chillicothe FFA members involved in the meeting were Riley Brobst, Madelyn Wilford, and Rachel Holt. The students were using the audience as practice for their upcoming district competition.

The students presented a speech and Riley Brobst presented her Advanced Prepared Speech entitle “ELD’s – Solution or Just Another Expense,” Madelyn Wilford presented her Division II Prepared speech entitle “What’s in a Label”, and Rachel Holt presented her Division II Prepared speech entitled “Rural Broadband”.

Members expressed appreciation to the Kiwanis for the opportunity to showcase some of the Chillicothe FFA’s speaking talent.

