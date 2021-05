Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Grundy County Republican Central Committee elected officers on May 17th.

Officers elected were Vice Chairperson David Meservey and Treasurer Michael Ormsby. The terms are for two years.

Claude Harris was approved as a committeeman for Trenton’s Third Ward.

It was decided the Grundy County Republican Central Committee will have a booth at the Missouri Day Festival. Planning for that and other committee activities is underway.

