Grundy County reports 6 new cases of COVID-19, Putnam County 1 new case

The Grundy County Health Department reports six new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

That now brings Grundy County’s total to 38 cases, eight of which remain active. One COVID-19-related death has been reported in Grundy County.

The Putnam County Health Department announces it received notification of one new positive case of COVID-19 Friday, August 28th, bringing the county’s case count to 26.

Four of those cases were deemed as severe due to an increase in symptom severity or other medical complications needing further medical treatment. Three individuals were hospitalized at some point with complications from COVID-19.

Putnam County has seen the most cases in the 51 to 60 age range with eight cases. The next highest number of cases are in the 41 to 50 age range with six. The health department reports there have been no confirmed cases regarding individuals 31 to 40 or 80 and older.

