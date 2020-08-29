Two-vehicle crash on Highway 291 injures Kidder woman

The Highway Patrol reports a Kidder resident sustained minor injuries when the pickup truck in which she was a passenger was struck by a car that lost control in Clay County on the morning of Saturday, August 29th.

Emergency medical services transported 52-year-old Cynthia Ross to the North Kansas City Hospital. No injuries were reported for the driver of the pickup, 56-year-old Ricky Ross of Kidder, or the car driver, 21-year-old Brock Kelly of Kearney.

The vehicles traveled south on Interstate 35 before the car struck the SUV south of Highway 291, and the pickup ran off the road.

Both vehicles received moderate damage and all involved wore seat belts.

Liberty Fire and EMS assisted at the scene of the crash.

