Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors rescind bid that was previously accepted for heating and cooling

The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors voted at a special meeting on March 31st to rescind the notice of award to Raines Heating and Cooling for the upcoming HVAC project.

Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments Administrator Jerry Doerhoff reports Raines did not comply with bidding requirements.

The board accepted the bid from the second-lowest bidder for HVAC, The Wilson Group. That bid was for $835,000.

The board also voted to authorize Chairman Jim Cox to sign contract documents for the project.

