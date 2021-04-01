Megan Pester named as Director of Marketing and Admissions at North Central Missouri College

Reddit Share Pin Share 125 Shares

Megan Pester from Trenton, Missouri, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Director of Marketing and Admissions. Megan has worked on the NCMC campus since 2007. She holds a Master’s of Science in Higher Education Leadership from Northwest Missouri State University and a bachelor’s degree from Northwest in Marketing. Before moving to the Director of Marketing and Admissions, Megan was NCMC’s Marketing Specialist, and prior to that, NCMC’s Director of Advising.

“I am thrilled to be selected as the Director of Marketing and Admissions at NCMC,” said Megan Pester. “We’ve seen several positive changes over the last few years to our marketing and recruitment efforts, and I’m excited to expand on those initiatives and explore even more ways to bring students to NCMC. Both the marketing and admissions departments are essential in showcasing the opportunities students have at NCMC for an affordable, accessible, and high-quality education; I consider it a privilege to be part of a team that truly makes an impact on the futures of our students.”

Megan begins her new role on April 1, 2021. In her new position, Megan will oversee the Marketing and Admissions department, including oversight of the North Belt Center. “Megan possesses a lot of experience working with students and good rapport with students, parents, and guidance counselors in our service region,” said Dr. Lenny Klaver, President. “Megan’s going to hit the ground running, and we look forward to her leadership in this position.”

