Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Musselman and Hall Milling Contractors are scheduled to mill portions of two Trenton streets next week.

Milling will be done on Mable Street from 17th Street to Tinsman Avenue and 17th Street from Chestnut to Pleasant Plain April 5th through 7th.

Vehicles should be moved off those streets by April 5th at 12 am.

Questions should be directed to the Trenton Street Department at 359-6323.

Related