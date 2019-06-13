Grundy County Jewett-Norris Library to hold two events the week of June 17, 2019

The Grundy County Jewett Norris Library of Trenton will hold two events next week for its Universe of Stories Summer Reading Program.

Trenton Mayor Linda Crooks will be the guest presenter at the Children’s Weekly program in the Children’s Library on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 10 o’clock. She will read the book “There Was an Old Martian who Swallowed the Moon” by Jennifer Ward and make spaceships with the children.

Children’s Comedian/Performer Will Stuck will perform his “Galaxy of Giggles” show in the Hoover Theatre on the third floor of the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 4 o’clock. The show is free, and everyone is invited.