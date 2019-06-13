Deputy Nicholas Leadbetter and K-9 Zaki attend Law Enforcement Recognition Week

Livingston County Sheriff Deputy Nicholas Leadbetter and K-9 Zaki attended Law Enforcement Recognition Week at Silver Dollar City Tuesday.

Sheriff Steve Cox says the two took part in demonstrations from different K-9 units in the state and surrounding areas. Those demonstrations included narcotics detection, obedience, apprehension, and bite work.

The attendance was estimated at 750 individuals for the two programs in which Zaki and Leadbetter participated and Cox says the K-9s and officers held a meet and greet after the shows where audience members could meet the dogs, take pictures, and ask questions.

K-9 officers and their families had an opportunity to socialize with different law enforcement agencies from around the country. Leadbetter reported Law Enforcement Recognition Week was a “wonderful experience.”