Grundy County Health Department to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday

The Grundy County Health Department administered 110 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine during a clinic on Friday.

This week, the health department will have the Moderna vaccine available for first and second doses. The clinic for those receiving the first dose is Thursday, March 25th. The clinic will be held by appointments only for individuals in the open priority groups. Call the county health department office to schedule an appointment at 359 4196.

One new COVID-19 case has been added since Thursday to raise the Grundy County total to 1,061 since testing began. 820 cases are confirmed with the rest probable.

The chart below may be double-clicked to open it in a new browser window for easier readability.

