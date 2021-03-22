Planning underway to bring back a traditional Missouri State Fair August 12 – 22

Reddit Share Pin Share 8 Shares

State Fair staff and superintendents are making plans to bring back a traditional Missouri State Fair, August. 12-22, 2021 in Sedalia. A complete lineup of livestock shows and competitive exhibits, concerts, motorsports events, rodeo and bull riding, vendors and concessionaires, carnival midway, special events, and more is in the planning stages right now.

“We are looking forward with confidence and with the hope that the traditional Fair you have come to know and love will take place this August,” said Fair Director Mark Wolfe. “We are planning an event that is steeped in tradition, along with bringing new and exciting things to experience during your visit.”

The Fair has partnered with the Missouri Bicentennial Alliance and Commission to celebrate Missouri’s 200th birthday this year. Bicentennial exhibits, activities, entertainment, and more will be featured across the grounds throughout the 11 days of the Fair. A special Bicentennial page has been created on the Fair’s website.

State Fair officials will continue to work with health officials to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic status and make modifications as necessary in preparation for the August Fair.

“The safety of our guests and staff is of utmost importance to us,” said Wolfe. “As we move forward with planning for the Fair, we will be reviewing our cleaning and sanitizing protocols, along with the addition of more hand sanitizing and washing stations across the fairgrounds.”

Information will be added to the Fair’s website as it becomes available, so be sure and check back often for the most up-to-date information.

