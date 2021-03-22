Carroll County Memorial Hospital celebrates Heart Health Month with CCMH Foundation Donation

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Carroll County Memorial Hospital acknowledged heart health awareness by encouraging employee involvement and raising funds for the CCMH Foundation, which will be directed towards the needs of CCMH’s Cardiopulmonary Department. For the month of February, the hospital also took on a hue of red in lights and decorations.

Employees sported red attire for GO RED Day on February 5 and held five more dress-down days for the cause for a donation. These efforts raised $587 for the CCMH Foundation.

“On Friday, February 12, a special meal was prepared to promote Heart Health Month,” said Kristy Heussner, CCMH Nutritional Services Director and Registered Dietician. “This menu was chosen with heart health as the goal. The meal included fish tacos, quinoa, slaw, and fresh melon salad.”

HEARTY was the theme behind the meal. H: Halt the salt! Did you know that we cook our vegetables with no salt? E: Excellent lean protein. Fish is a great source of lean protein and is a source of monounsaturated (good) fats. A: Add fiber – whole grains and beans. Quinoa is a whole grain and is rich in fiber. R: Rich in veggies and fruit. Choosing vegetables (coleslaw) and fruit (fresh melon salad) helps make your meal heart healthy. T: Think about fat. Choose healthy fat like grilled fish to keep your meal heart-healthy. Aim for two servings of fish a week. Y: Yes – say yes to planning. Plan out your meals to ensure your heart has what it needs to be its best.

Staff were able to partake in a heart-healthy breakfast of a yogurt bar. They were also offered heart-healthy snacks throughout the month.

“One person dies every 36 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease,” said Sandy Berghager, CCMH Director of Cardiopulmonary Services. “Heart disease is the leading cause of death in men and women. It is very important that we offer our staff healthy options and healthy lifestyles.”

With COVID precautions in place, the CCMH Wellness Committee provided staff members with options to help reduce stress and tension. A fitness app was presented and is currently being offered free to healthcare workers through July 1. The app includes high-intensity interval training (HIIT), meditation, barre, yoga, and prenatal yoga. Staff were also able to participate in 30-days of yoga with sessions coached online for free.

“Everyone feels stress in different ways and reacts to it in different ways,” said Jeff Tindle, CCMH Chief Executive Officer. “This past year has been particularly hard and exhausting on our hospital staff. When stress is excessive, it can contribute to many different health concerns including high blood pressure. Keeping our staff healthy and active is very important and our Wellness Committee has been doing a great job of finding options and outlets to provide them.”

For more information about the services, visit the Carroll County Memorial Hospital website or call 660-542-1695.

