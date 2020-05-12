Grundy County Health Department reports no change in emergency order

Local News May 12, 2020May 12, 2020 Jennifer Thies
Grundy County Health Department Website

Grundy County health department today reports it has no changes to announce regarding the updated emergency order issued a week ago after the “stay at home” order was lifted in Missouri effective May 4th. Health officials at the office in Trenton continue to report NO positive corona-virus cases in Grundy County.

The health department continues to request protective actions be taken to reduce the possibility of exposure to COVID-19 and to reduce its spread. The county health office can be contacted for specific recommendations and interim guidance.

