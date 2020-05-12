Grundy County Health Department reports no change in emergency order

Grundy County health department today reports it has no changes to announce regarding the updated emergency order issued a week ago after the “stay at home” order was lifted in Missouri effective May 4th. Health officials at the office in Trenton continue to report NO positive corona-virus cases in Grundy County.

The health department continues to request protective actions be taken to reduce the possibility of exposure to COVID-19 and to reduce its spread. The county health office can be contacted for specific recommendations and interim guidance.

