Maysville man facing felony murder charge appears in court on drug-related charges

A Maysville man facing felony charges in Nodaway County of second degree murder and abandonment of a corpse appeared via Zoom in Division One of Clinton County Circuit Court yesterday (Monday) on drug-related charges. Online court information shows Kenneth Wykert has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Clinton County case was continued to October 23rd (at 9 am) for a bench trial and motion hearing. An April trial date was previously vacated pursuant to a Supreme Court order regarding COVID-19.
A jury trial for Wykert is scheduled to begin in Nodaway County July 13th (at 9 am) on the murder and abandonment of a corpse charges. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for July 1st (at 9 am). The pre-trial conference and trial were previously scheduled for March, but they were continued due to the Supreme Court order closing courts because of COVID-19 concerns.
The case was transferred from DeKalb County to Nodaway County in October on a change of venue.
Wykert was previously identified as the boyfriend of Leah Dawson of Maysville who went missing last June. Her remains were found later that month.