Maysville man facing felony murder charge appears in court on drug-related charges

A Maysville man facing felony charges in Nodaway County of second degree murder and abandonment of a corpse appeared via Zoom in Division One of Clinton County Circuit Court yesterday (Monday) on drug-related charges. Online court information shows Kenneth Wykert has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Clinton County case was continued to October 23rd (at 9 am) for a bench trial and motion hearing. An April trial date was previously vacated pursuant to a Supreme Court order regarding COVID-19.

A jury trial for Wykert is scheduled to begin in Nodaway County July 13th (at 9 am) on the murder and abandonment of a corpse charges. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for July 1st (at 9 am). The pre-trial conference and trial were previously scheduled for March, but they were continued due to the Supreme Court order closing courts because of COVID-19 concerns.

The case was transferred from DeKalb County to Nodaway County in October on a change of venue.

Wykert was previously identified as the boyfriend of Leah Dawson of Maysville who went missing last June. Her remains were found later that month.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 2 Shares