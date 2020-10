The Grundy County Health Department on Monday was notified of the eighth death within Grundy County that is believed related to COVID-19.

No other information about the individual will be released due to privacy concerns.

Grundy County Health Department also reports 53 active cases remain. There have been a total of 266 cases since testing began. This includes 200 positives and 66 probable for COVID-19.

