Grundy County Health Department to host curbside flu shot clinic

Grundy County Health Department will be giving Adult Flu Shots by appointment on Friday, October 9 from 10:00-2:00.

Flu Shots for Children and Families will be given Thursday, October 15 from 3:00-6:00 pm and Friday, October 16 from 1:00-5:00 pm by appointment.

Consent forms can be downloaded from the health department website in advance. Please call the office at 660-359-4196 to schedule your appointment.

Vaccines will be administered curbside on the west side of the Health Department. Participants are asked to wear a mask.

Vaccines are available for those age 18 and older, including High Dose Flu Vaccine for those age 65 and older on October 9 and for those ages 6 months and older on October 15 and 16.

If you have insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare please bring your cards for billing purposes. Donations are accepted for people who are uninsured.

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares