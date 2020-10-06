Grundy County Health Department to host curbside flu shot clinic

Grundy County Health Department will be giving Adult Flu Shots by appointment on Friday, October 9 from 10:00-2:00.
Flu Shots for Children and Families will be given Thursday, October 15 from 3:00-6:00 pm and Friday, October 16 from 1:00-5:00 pm by appointment.
Consent forms can be downloaded from the health department website in advance. Please call the office at 660-359-4196 to schedule your appointment.
Vaccines will be administered curbside on the west side of the Health Department. Participants are asked to wear a mask.
Vaccines are available for those age 18 and older, including High Dose Flu Vaccine for those age 65 and older on October 9 and for those ages 6 months and older on October 15 and 16.
If you have insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare please bring your cards for billing purposes. Donations are accepted for people who are uninsured.