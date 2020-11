Reddit Share Pin Share 9 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department on Saturday reported two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total to 16 deaths.

There were four new cases of COVID-19, making a total of 356 cases in Grundy County since testing began. The numbers include 267 confirmed and 89 probable COVID-19 cases, with 35 cases remaining active.

