A northwest Missouri resident was hurt early Sunday west of Springfield when the pickup truck he was driving ran off Interstate 44, overturned, and hit guard cables.

Twenty-year-old Luke Thompson of Union Star was taken to Cox South Hospital in Springfield with moderate injuries.

The accident happened seven miles west of Springfield on eastbound I-44 demolishing the pickup.

The patrol reports Thompson was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and not wearing a seat belt.

