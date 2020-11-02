Trenton Board of Adjustments to hear three requests at Monday evening meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Trenton’s Board of Adjustments has scheduled three public hearings Monday evening.

Trenton Church of the Nazarene is seeking variances to allow for the construction of a building at 2102 Chicago Street. The requested variances are 60 square feet on the maximum area of 720 square feet and three and one half feet high on the required 17-foot maximum height requirement, both for an accessory structure.

Jose Barron is seeking variances to allow an 18 by 36-foot accessory structure to be built at 200 Harris Avenue. Baron wants variances of 15 feet on the required 25-foot front yard setback, and 13 feet on the required 15-foot side yard setback next to the street.

Orscheln Properties, in care of Cummings Signs, is seeking a variance to install a 40-foot sign at the northeast corner of 1840 East 28th Street as well as a 20-foot variance is on the maximum height requirement of 20 feet for a class C, type three sign.

The public hearings are Monday evening at 7 o’clock at Trenton City Hall. The public will not be able to attend the meeting in person but can watch it on Zoom.

