The Grundy County Health Department confirms three additional positive cases of COVID-19, which brings the total for the county to seven. The health department has identified close contacts, and the individuals are isolating in their homes.

The Grundy County Health Department urges the public to continue to take precautions, including good hand washing, social distancing, using face coverings in public, and limiting attendance at large gatherings.

