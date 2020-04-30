Grundy County Health Department issues Public Health Order

The Grundy County Health Officer and Administrator of the Grundy County Health Department, Elizabeth Gibson, has issued a Public Health Order effective at 12:01 May 4, 2020.

“The Governor’s new orders are purposefully broad to allow local public health authorities to tailor additional guidance to meet the needs of their communities. Grundy County can cautiously re-open its businesses and resume gathering in small groups because we haven’t identified any positive cases in our county at this time,” said Ms. Gibson.

According to the Grundy County Guidance:

Churches are encouraged to allow space for social distancing by opening additional seating areas, offering more in-person services with fewer attendees (use business square footage guidelines), or combining in-person services with online video technology.

All persons are encouraged to limit attendance at other group gatherings. Group gatherings should be limited to 30 or fewer persons.

Businesses must adhere to the same square footage restrictions as the Governor’s Order.

Social distancing, good handwashing practices, and the use of face coverings in public are still needed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

If you are sick, stay home except to seek medical care.

The Grundy County order will expire on May 31, 2020.

