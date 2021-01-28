Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department reports it gave 100 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Phase 1A earlier this month, and 130 doses will be administered this week to Phase 1B Tiers 1 and 2. Vaccine clinics are on January 27th and 28th by appointment only for individuals in those groups. Appointment times were filled on January 26th in less than two hours.

The Grundy County Health Department reports it is working with the Regional Implementation Team for Region H on several large-scale clinics to be held in the coming weeks. Region H involves Northwest Missouri.

The health department has an email update list for COVID-19 information, including upcoming vaccine clinics. The link has been updated to gather information for text message notifications and aid in future vaccine clinic planning. Sign up for the email list at grundycountyhealth.org.

