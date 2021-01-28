Livingston County reports COVID-19 related death; Grundy County reports 2 COVID-19 deaths; 17 new cases of COVID-19 in three counties

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center reports another COVID-19-related death, which brings the total to 49. Twelve new cases were also added for a total of 1,369. Of the 54 active cases, 46 are in the community, five are school actives, and three are facility actives. There are seven current COVID-19-related hospitalizations for Livingston County.

The Putnam County Health Department announces four new cases of COVID-19, making the total 450. Twenty-four cases are actively being monitored by public health. Ten COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Putnam County.

The Grundy County Health Department reports two more COVID-19-related deaths since January 26th, bringing the total to 35. One case was added, while active cases went down by three. There are 1,008 total cases and 40 active cases. Seven hundred seventy-seven cases have been confirmed.

